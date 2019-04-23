World News
April 23, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU steadfast in support for Ukraine, EU's Tusk tells new Ukraine leader

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is steadfast in its support for Ukraine, European Council president Donald Tusk said in a tweet on Tuesday after a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s president-elect, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said he had had a first good phone call with Ukraine’s new leader.

“I assured him of the EU’s steadfast support to Ukraine. Looking forward to our cooperation and EU-Ukraine Summit in July,” Tusk’s tweet read.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

