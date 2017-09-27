FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes
#World News
September 27, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 21 days ago

Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.

The blasts occurred late on Tuesday at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270 kilometres (168 miles) west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.

One person was injured, it said.

Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said “external factors” were behind the incident.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

