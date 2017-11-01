FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine detains 52 Dutch and Ukrainian fans in Champions League bar brawl
November 1, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

Ukraine detains 52 Dutch and Ukrainian fans in Champions League bar brawl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian police have detained more than 50 people after a bar brawl broke out between fans of Dutch soccer team Feyenoord and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in the eastern city of Kharkiv late on Tuesday, the police said.

There were 40 Dutch citizens among those detained, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

The bar’s interior was destroyed and its windows smashed in the fight, which took which took place ahead of a Champions League match between the two teams on Wednesday evening, Kharkiv police said in a statement.

“The conflict occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans,” the police said.

It said 52 people had been taken in for questioning at the local police headquarters in connection with the incident, without giving further details.

In 2015, 23 Feyenoord fans were arrested in Rome and 19 charged after violence broke out before a match against Italian team AS Roma.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

