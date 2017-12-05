FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN's World Food Programme says to stop food aid to eastern Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens higher; realty, energy sector gain
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens higher; realty, energy sector gain
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Middle East
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Time names #MeToo as "person of the year"
EDITOR'S PICKS
Time names #MeToo as "person of the year"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 5, 2017 / 4:36 PM / a day ago

UN's World Food Programme says to stop food aid to eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nation’s food agency said on Tuesday it will stop providing food aid to conflict-affected people in the eastern part of Ukraine in the next two months due to a lack of funding.

A World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson said dwindling resources had made it increasingly difficult to maintain its operations in Ukraine.

The spokesperson said WFP will keep a limited presence there at least until mid-2018 and continue to monitor the situation. (Reporting by Umberto Bacchi, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.