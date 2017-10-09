INTERVIEW-Ukraine committed to IMF, expects one aid tranche in 2017: finance minister

(Adds details, background)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is committed to its aid programme with the International Monetary Fund and expects to receive a further tranche of funds this year, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk told Reuters on Monday.

Danylyuk is due to travel to Washington this week for talks with the IMF on the $17.5 billion bailout amid concerns that progress on the economic reforms stipulated in the programme has slowed.

Since its pro-European uprising of 2013-14, Ukraine has received $8.4 billion from the IMF and over $5 billion from the World Bank among other backers, helping it to return to growth of over 2 percent in 2016.

In September, the government found an additional source of external financing with a successful $3 billion Eurobond placement. Danylyuk said it was a priority for Ukraine to issue a local currency bond and to do so within months, not years.

“I can say we value our cooperation, we value our commitment within the (IMF) programme. This is the position of the government and of the prime minister,” Danylyuk said in an interview in London. “Our goal is to complete the programme successfully by 2018.”

Danylyuk also said Ukraine was willing to discuss any issues the IMF might have on pension reforms that were passed in parliament last week, which he said could be easily addressed. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and John Stonestreet)