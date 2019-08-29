Death toll in Ukraine building collapse rises to eight - emergency services

Members of emergency services work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block after a gas explosion in the town of Drohobych in Lviv region, Ukraine August 28, 2019. National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - The number of people killed in the collapse of an apartment building in western Ukraine rose sharply to eight, including one child, the Ukrainian state emergencies service said on Thursday.

The apartment building collapsed in the small town of Drohobych in the Lviv region on Wednesday night and the service said a gas explosion could be the cause. It had originally said one person was killed.

The service said it had completed the rescue operation.