FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Kremlin: Possible NATO membership for Ukraine won't boost stability
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championship
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a month ago

Kremlin: Possible NATO membership for Ukraine won't boost stability

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine's potential membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would not boost stability and security in Europe.

Ukraine and NATO will begin discussions on a roadmap to get Ukraine into NATO, with Kiev pledging to make the necessary reforms by 2020, President Petro Poroshenko said earlier on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on a statement from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said Russia had to withdraw thousands of its troops from Ukraine. Peskov said Russia did not have any troops in Ukraine. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.