Ukraine MPs doubt central bank chief vote will take place on Thursday

KIEV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers raised doubts on whether a long-awaited vote to approve a nominated central bank governor would take place as scheduled on Thursday, with some saying there were not enough votes for the appointment to pass.

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly politicised position. But the choice still has to be approved by parliament.

The deputy head of Poroshenko’s BPP faction, which is part of the ruling coalition, said lawmakers in other parties were causing a delay by seeking to include other central bank appointments in the same vote, scheduled for Thursday.

“I’m telling you definitively we will not vote on the Ukrainian central bank today. Unfortunately there aren’t the votes at the moment,” BPP’s Oleksiy Goncharenko told journalists.

Other lawmakers, including the head of Opposition Bloc, Yuriy Boyko, and the head of coalition member People’s Front, Maksym Burbak, also said the vote was unlikely to be tabled on Thursday.

Poroshenko’s delay in putting forward a candidate following the resignation of the former governor last May and the subsequent hold-up approving his candidate has concerned Ukraine’s backers including the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Hugh Lawson)