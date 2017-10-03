FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine parliament approves pension reform bill
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 14 days ago

Ukraine parliament approves pension reform bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament approved pension reforms on Tuesday aimed at easing pressure from a pensions deficit of more than $5 billion while also raising the minimum pension.

“We’re taking a historic decision to establish a fair pension system,” Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said ahead of the vote.

Last week, a senior World Bank official said the bank and the International Monetary Fund were concerned about the hundreds of amendments that have been added to the draft pensions legislation since July, many submitted by populist factions in parliament. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams, Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.