FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish passenger plane makes emergency landing in Ukraine - police
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 31, 2017 / 5:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Turkish passenger plane makes emergency landing in Ukraine - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A passenger plane flying from Moscow to Turkey made an emergency landing at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine on Tuesday after a suspicious package was found in one of its lavatories, a local police official said in a post on Facebook.

“The discovery forced the crew to take the decision to carry out an emergency landing at the nearest airport, which turned out to be Odessa international,” said Ruslan Forostyak, advisor to the head of Odessa regional police.

The press service of Odessa could not immediately be reached for comment.

Forostyak said the landing was successful and a security team with dogs was examining the package.

He did not name the plane’s operator but said it was Turkish. A Turkish Airlines official said it was not one of the company’s planes.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.