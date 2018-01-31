Ukraine PM calls for central bank to cut rates

KIEV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Wednesday called for the central bank to cut interest rates to boost lending, days after the bank surprised the market with an aggressive rate hike to contain inflation.

“At the moment we’re thinking that the interest rate on loans needs to be lowered, as loans need to be available for the national economy,” Groysman said at a televised cabinet meeting.

“And this is a separate topic of discussion, including with the central bank.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)