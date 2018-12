Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko speaks during the news conference in Kiev, Ukraine December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he did not plan to extend martial law unless there was a large scale attack from Russia.

Poroshenko imposed martial law in some areas of the country for a month after Russia captured three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait on Nov. 25.