Ukraine president: reforms to get harder as elections approach

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a meeting with businesses on Friday that it will become harder to muster votes in parliament for reformist legislation as elections approach.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a commemoration ceremony marking the 84th anniversary of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger, in Kiev, Ukraine November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine is due to go to the polls by 2019 at the latest. Delays in implementing reforms to modernise the economy and tackle corruption have delayed billions of dollars of aid from the International Monetary Fund and other foreign backers.