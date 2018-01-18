FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 12:22 PM / a day ago

Ukraine passes privatisation law needed for IMF aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers passed a law on Thursday aimed at making the privatisation of more than 3,000 mostly loss-making state companies faster and more transparent, a step needed for Kiev to secure more aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Privatisation could bolster state coffers and bring in new foreign investors. In 2016, the government’s first attempt at big-ticket privatisation fell through when the sale of a fertiliser plant in Odessa failed to attract any bids. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
