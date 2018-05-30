FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 30, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian says Ukraine used journalist for propaganda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was happy Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko had turned out to be alive after all, but said Ukraine has used his story as propaganda.

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (R), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (C) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Babchenko, a dissident Russian journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing about his own killing by the Ukrainian state security service.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.