Russian says Ukraine used journalist for propaganda

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was happy Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko had turned out to be alive after all, but said Ukraine has used his story as propaganda.

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (R), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (C) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Babchenko, a dissident Russian journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing about his own killing by the Ukrainian state security service.