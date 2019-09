A recently exchanged Ukrainian prisoner embraces his relative upon arrival in Kiev after Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, at Borispil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - A plane carrying Ukrainians freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia landed in Kiev on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

The prisoners’ relatives were lined up on the tarmac and loudly cheered the aircraft’s arrival.

The long-awaited swap could ease volatile tensions over Moscow’s annexation five years ago of Ukraine’s Crimea region.