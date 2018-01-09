FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch court orders freeze on Ukraine tycoon's assets
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 9, 2018 / 2:08 PM / 2 days ago

Dutch court orders freeze on Ukraine tycoon's assets

Natalia Zinets, Alessandra Prentice

3 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Dutch court has issued a provisional order to freeze the Netherlands-based companies of the flagship business group owned by Ukraine’s richest man in connection with a long-running $820 million lawsuit.

Systems Capital Management (SCM) is owned by Rinat Akhmetov, who has amassed a multi-billion dollar fortune through his conglomerate’s industrial and financial holdings, and owns Ukrainian soccer club FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

In December, a Cypriot court issued a provisional worldwide asset freezing order against Akhmetov and various SCM companies - part of a legal dispute with Cyprus-based firm Raga, which says SCM has not paid it in full for the 2013 sale of telecoms group Ukrtelecom.

A Dutch court has now issued a provisional ruling to freeze SCM’s Netherlands-registered businesses, which include Ukraine’s largest steel company Metinvest and largest private power and coal producer, DTEK.

Raga’s representative sent Reuters a copy of the ruling on Monday. The decisions are not publicly available, but Reuters requested a copy of the ruling from the court on Tuesday.

SCM said on Tuesday it was not aware of the Dutch court decision.

“As far as the work of the SCM group’s assets is concerned, they continue to work as usual,” it said in an emailed statement

SCM has said it will appeal the Cypriot court’s ruling. The next hearing is on Feb. 27, according to Raga’s representative.

“The entities of SCM group will also vigorously defend themselves against baseless claims by Raga Establishment Limited that gave rise to issuance of the interim order,” SCM said on Friday.

Raga says SCM has failed to pay an $820 million debt due as a result of arbitration rulings in Raga’s favour in 2017.

The latest court orders against Akhmetov and SCM follow a UK court’s December decision to freeze the worldwide assets of Ukraine’s second- and third-richest men, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov, in an unrelated case. (Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.