FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine takes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to WTO over steel pipe duties

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ukraine has launched complaints at the World Trade Organization to challenge anti-dumping duties imposed by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on certain types of Ukrainian steel pipes, documents published by the WTO showed on Monday.

Ukraine said the two countries, both members of the Russia-dominated Eurasian Economic Union, should have phased out duties that were “higher than necessary, erroneous and based on deficient rulings, procedures and provisions”.

Ukraine has already lodged a similar WTO complaint against a third member of the customs union, Kazakhstan. Countries accused of breaking the WTO rules have 60 days to settle the matter or Ukraine could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.