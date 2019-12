FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a former U.N. ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko as next ambassador to the United States, the presidential decree showed on Thursday.

The previous ambassador, Valeriy Chaly, was sacked this summer.