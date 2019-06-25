Austrian court clears way for U.S. extradition of Ukrainian tycoon Firtash

Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash arrives at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a decision granting a request by the United States to extradite Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash, paving the way for him to face trial there over bribery allegations.

A U.S. grand jury indicted Firtash in 2013, along with a member of India’s parliament and four others, on suspicion of bribing Indian government officials to gain access to minerals used to make titanium-based products. Firtash denies wrongdoing.