a month ago
Ukraine's Poroshenko: Tillerson visit a powerful show of U.S. support
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a month ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko: Tillerson visit a powerful show of U.S. support

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shake hands in Kiev, Ukraine July 9, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday said the visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Kiev was a powerful show of Washington's support.

He also welcomed the appointment of Kurt Volker as a Special Representative to the Minsk peace process, saying Volker's experience as a career diplomat would help bring about the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Poroshenko added that Volker, who accompanied Tillerson to Kiev, will stay in the Ukrainian capital for several days to speed up coordination between the U.S. and Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Jonathan Landay; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

