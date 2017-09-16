FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. special envoy welcomes Putin idea on U.N. peacekeepers in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2017 / 4:56 PM / in a month

U.S. special envoy welcomes Putin idea on U.N. peacekeepers in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia’s apparent backing for the deployment of U.N. peacekeepers in eastern Ukraine gives negotiators more ideas with which to seek a resolution to the separatist conflict, the U.S. envoy to Ukraine peace talks said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week floated the idea of deploying U.N. troops to eastern Ukraine in a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, suggesting the U.N. mission could protect observers from the international OSCE monitoring mission.

Asked if he thought this suggestion improved the outlook for ending the fighting, U.S. special envoy Kurt Volker said: “There’s more on the table now that we can work with.”

“I hope that we’re creative and determined and able to take advantage of it,” he told journalists on the sidelines of the annual Yalta European Strategy conference in Kiev.

Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, was appointed to his current role on July 7 to help end the conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists, which has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

“The status quo is not good for anybody, and I think Russia sees that,” Volker said. “We have a context where the status quo is not stable.”

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.