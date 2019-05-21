World News
May 21, 2019 / 4:23 PM / in an hour

Ukraine's new president replaces Chief of the General Staff: decree

1 Min Read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy (L) and his lawyer and adviser Andriy Bogdan (R) attend a meeting with lawmakers in Kiev, Ukraine May 21, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday promoted Lieutenant General Ruslan Khomchak to be the Chief of the General Staff after sacking Viktor Muzhenko, a presidential decree said.

Muzhenko was the Chief of the General Staff since 2014, heading the military through conflict with a Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass region that has killed 13,000 people. Zelenskiy is expected to announce a series of personnel changes, including the foreign minister and defence minister.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below