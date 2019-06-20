Ukrainian president supports privatisations, scrapping coal pricing formula

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he supported the privatisation of large state-owned companies, economic liberalisation, and a special court to try corruption cases.
In a speech to business leaders, he also said he wanted to scrap a coal pricing formula known as “Rotterdam Plus”, safeguard the independence of the central bank and maintain cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey