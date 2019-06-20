Money News
June 20, 2019 / 12:53 PM / in 2 hours

Ukrainian president supports privatisations, scrapping coal pricing formula

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen in his office at the Presidential Administration building in Kiev, Ukraine June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he supported the privatisation of large state-owned companies, economic liberalisation, and a special court to try corruption cases.

In a speech to business leaders, he also said he wanted to scrap a coal pricing formula known as “Rotterdam Plus”, safeguard the independence of the central bank and maintain cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

