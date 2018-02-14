FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

Ukraine leader gives Putin condolences over plane crash - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov, on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, said Poroshenko initiated the call and expressed his condolences on the deaths of 71 people in a plane crash at the weekend near Moscow.

Poroshenko offered Ukraine’s help investigating the causes of the crash, Peskov said. The aircraft was manufactured in Ukraine. The two leaders also talked about the conflict between their two countries, and discussed the need to continue prisoner exchanges, and fully implement the Minsk peace deal.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

