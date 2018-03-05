Britain's Ultra Electronics terminates $234 mln Sparton deal

March 5 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Ultra Electronics said it terminated the $234 million acquisition of Sparton Corp following an unfavourable anti-trust review outcome from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ultra Electronics also said underlying operating profit fell to 120.1 million pounds ($165.5 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 131.1 million pounds a year earlier, bogged down by lower defence orders in the UK.