FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ultra Electronics forecasts weak second-half, CEO steps down
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 13, 2017 / 7:59 AM / a day ago

Ultra Electronics forecasts weak second-half, CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - British defence contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings on Monday forecast a weaker second-half and said its chief executive, Rakesh Sharma, has stepped down.

“The UK market has been difficult and has become increasingly so in the second half,” the company said, citing delays and pauses in the UK’s defence programmes.

The company forecast full-year total revenue to be around 770 million pounds ($1.01 billion), below the 785 million pounds it reported last year.

Former chief executive and current chairman Douglas Caster will assume the role of executive chairman until a replacement for Sharma is found, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7634 pounds Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.