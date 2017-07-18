UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent

REUTERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) reported a 15 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated net profit on Tuesday.
Consolidated net profit rose to 8.98 billion rupees ($139.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 7.80 billion rupees a year earlier, India's largest cement maker by market-capitalisation said in a statement. (bit.ly/2tl1yMN)
The results include those of cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS) and Jaypee Cement Corp Ltd acquired in terms of a scheme of arrangement, the company said.
UltraTech's consolidated total income grew about 7 percent to 80.95 billion rupees in the June quarter.
($1 = 64.3300 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri