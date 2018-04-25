UltraTech Cement's fourth-quarter profit falls 39 percent

(Corrects percentage rise in third paragraph to 19 percent from 29 percent)

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

(Reuters) - UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed.

Net profit fell to 4.46 billion rupees ($66.80 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 7.26 billion rupees a year ago, the company said here.

Revenue from operations rose about 19 percent to 94.21 billion rupees.

($1 = 66.7675 Indian rupees)