April 25, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

UltraTech Cement's fourth-quarter profit falls 39 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage rise in third paragraph to 19 percent from 29 percent)

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

(Reuters) - UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed.

Net profit fell to 4.46 billion rupees ($66.80 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 7.26 billion rupees a year ago, the company said here.

Revenue from operations rose about 19 percent to 94.21 billion rupees.

($1 = 66.7675 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

