UltraTech Cement's fourth-quarter profit falls 39 percent

(Corrects percentage rise in third paragraph to 19 percent from 29 percent)
(Reuters) - UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed.
Net profit fell to 4.46 billion rupees ($66.80 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 7.26 billion rupees a year ago, the company said here.
Revenue from operations rose about 19 percent to 94.21 billion rupees.
($1 = 66.7675 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath