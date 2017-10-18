UltraTech Cement September-quarter profit falls 28 percent

RUETERS - UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS) posted a 28 percent fall in second-quarter profit, but beat street estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Standalone profit fell to 4.31 billion rupees ($66.26 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 6.01 billion rupees a year ago, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2x50af1)

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis rose 6.1 percent to 65.71 billion rupees, the company, which is part of the Aditya Birla Group, said.

Total expenses for the quarter grew 11 percent to 60.95 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of 4.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 65.0425 Indian rupees)