UltraTech Cement third-quarter profit slips on higher expenses

(Reuters) - India’s UltraTech Cement Ltd posted on Thursday a 13.7 percent drop in net profit, dented by higher expenses.

Net profit declined to 3.94 billion rupees ($55.30 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018, from 4.56 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations surged 18.9 percent to 93.90 billion rupees and domestic sales volume jumped 15 percent.

($1 = 71.2490 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

