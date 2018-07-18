UltraTech Cement first-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - India’s UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit of 5.98 billion rupees ($87.15 million), beating street estimates.

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Analysts on average were expecting the country’s largest cement manufacturer to post a profit of 5.58 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As standalone results include financial results of some cement plants acquired from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Cement Corp last year, the reported figures are not comparable with the year-ago period, the company bit.ly/2utjinI said.

Revenue from operations stood at 86.55 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees)