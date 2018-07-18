FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 18, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

UltraTech Cement first-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit of 5.98 billion rupees ($87.15 million), beating street estimates.

Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Analysts on average were expecting the country’s largest cement manufacturer to post a profit of 5.58 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

As standalone results include financial results of some cement plants acquired from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Cement Corp last year, the reported figures are not comparable with the year-ago period, the company bit.ly/2utjinI said.

Revenue from operations stood at 86.55 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sharnya G and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.