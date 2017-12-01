FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
War drives record $22.5 billion aid appeal in 2018
December 1, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 2 days ago

War drives record $22.5 billion aid appeal in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations launched a record annual humanitarian appeal on Friday, asking donors for $22.5 billion to meet the needs of 90.1 million in 2018, mainly because of wars in Africa and Middle East.

A man walks near a box for donations to Syrian refugees during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

Needs are rising substantially in Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Somalia and Sudan, and remain exceptionally high in Nigeria, South Sudan, the Syria region and Yemen, which will remain the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the U.N. appeal document said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
