America had no achievements at U.N. General Assembly: Iran president

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States was not able to register any achievements at the United Nations General Assembly meeting which took place this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged threats and insults during their speeches at the U.N. assembly.

“The Americans had no achievements in this public assembly,” Rouhani said, at a news conference broadcast on state TV on his return to Tehran.

The assembly had shown America’s isolation, he said.

“When Mr. Trump was speaking and at the beginning of his speech bragged a lot about the accomplishments of his two year old administration, everyone laughed.”

“What’s important is that today, other than one or two countries, no one is supporting America,” he said. “It’s a historic political isolation that is rare for America.”

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid