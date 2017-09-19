Macron convinced Trump will see U.S. interests lie inside Paris climate deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he continued to talk to U.S. leader Donald Trump about re-entering the Paris climate pact but that there was no scope for a renegotiation of the existing terms.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

“I will not budge on the Paris accord terms,” Macron told reporters in New York where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

“I deplore the U.S. decision, and I continue dialogue with President Trump because I am convinced that in the end he will see that it is in the interest of Americans to be a part of the Paris climate pact.”