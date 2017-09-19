FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron convinced Trump will see U.S. interests lie inside Paris climate deal
#World News
September 19, 2017 / 2:17 PM / in a month

Macron convinced Trump will see U.S. interests lie inside Paris climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he continued to talk to U.S. leader Donald Trump about re-entering the Paris climate pact but that there was no scope for a renegotiation of the existing terms.

“I will not budge on the Paris accord terms,” Macron told reporters in New York where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

“I deplore the U.S. decision, and I continue dialogue with President Trump because I am convinced that in the end he will see that it is in the interest of Americans to be a part of the Paris climate pact.”

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough

