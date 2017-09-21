FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Myanmar says security forces told to avoid collateral damage in Rakhine state
September 21, 2017 / 12:32 AM / a month ago

Myanmar says security forces told to avoid collateral damage in Rakhine state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar’s vice president told the United Nations on Wednesday that security forces in his country’s Rakhine State, from which hundreds of thousands of people have recently fled, have been instructed to take “full measures” to avoid collateral damage and harming innocent civilians.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Henry Van Thio said it was not only Rohingya Muslims who had fled, but members of other minority groups too. He said human rights violations would be dealt with “in accordance with strict norms of justice.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

