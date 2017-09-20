FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges 'strong and swift' U.N. action to end Rohingya crisis: Pence
#World News
September 20, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a month ago

Trump urges 'strong and swift' U.N. action to end Rohingya crisis: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is urging the United Nations Security Council to take “strong and swift action” to bring Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis to an end, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the United Nations, Pence reiterated a call for Myanmar’s military to end the violence immediately, warning that if it continued, it would “sow seeds of hatred and chaos that may well consume the region for generations to come and threaten the peace of us all.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom

