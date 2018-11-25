Slovak government will not approve UN migration pact - prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini speaks during a news conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia’s government will not approve the United Nations to regulate the treatment of migrants worldwide, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Sunday after the European Union summit.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 member UN nations except the United States, which backed out last year.

It followed the biggest influx of migrants into Europe since World War Two, many fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and beyond.