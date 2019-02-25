U.N. chief wants INF nuclear treaty saved, concrete steps in Hanoi

Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) Secretary General, speaks at a news conference at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the United States and Russia on Monday to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and also said he hoped a U.S.-North Korean summit in Hanoi this week would agree real progress on removing nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

Addressing the Conference on Disarmament at the U.N. in Geneva, he also urged the United States and Russia to extend the New START Treaty before it expires in 2021.