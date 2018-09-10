Bachelet takes on China, EU, U.S. and Saudi-led coalition in first speech

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Monday to allow monitors into the country following “deeply disturbing” allegations of large re-education camps in which Uighurs are detained in far western Xinjiang province.

Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet speaks from her office at the Palais Wilson on her first day as new United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, September 3, 2018. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

The former Chilean president, in her maiden speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, said that she was sending teams to Austria and Italy to look into protection of migrants. She voiced concern that 500 migrant children in the United States taken away from their parents have not yet been returned.

Bachelet urged the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen to show greater transparency in their rules of engagement and hold to account perpetrators of deadly air strikes on civilians, including that which hit a bus of children in Saada last month.