June 18, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. rights boss takes aim at U.S migration policy, China, Myanmar in final speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official called on the United States on Monday to halt its “unconscionable” policy of forcibly separating children from migrant parents irregularly entering the country via Mexico.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, in his final speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, also said that widespread violations continued in North Korea and against Rohingya in Myanmar. He accused China of preventing independent activists from testifying before U.N. rights bodies.

He urged the 47-member Geneva forum to set up international commissions on alleged violations in Venezuela and Nicaragua, receiving a standing ovation at the end of his lengthy remarks.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

