Trump says U.N. has not met full potential
September 18, 2017 / 2:24 PM / a month ago

Trump says U.N. has not met full potential

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations on Monday as being wracked with bureaucracy and mismanagement and urged reforms so that the world body emerges stronger and a more effective force for peace.

More than 120 countries were invited to attend the meeting after signing on to a U.S.-drafted 10-point political declaration backing efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to initiate effective, meaningful reform.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Bernadette Baum

