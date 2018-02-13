FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

Under Armour reports rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, as it sold more footwear and apparel through its own stores and online.

The company reported fourth-quarter loss of $87.9 million, or 20 cents per Class C share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $103.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier, as it incured a one-time charge due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

Net revenue rose to $1.37 billion from $1.31 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

