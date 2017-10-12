FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S
October 12, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 days ago

Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the UNESCO is seen inside at the headquarters in Paris on September 22,2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was preparing to pull out of UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency, hours after the United States made a similar announcement.

The Israeli leader called the U.S. decision to exit UNESCO “brave and moral”, according to a statement.

The statement added that Netanyahu had instructed his Foreign Ministry to begin preparations for leaving the organization as well.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Hugh Lawson

