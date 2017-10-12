Netanyahu says Israel to withdraw from UNESCO along with U.S

The logo of the UNESCO is seen inside at the headquarters in Paris on September 22,2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel was preparing to pull out of UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency, hours after the United States made a similar announcement.

The Israeli leader called the U.S. decision to exit UNESCO “brave and moral”, according to a statement.

The statement added that Netanyahu had instructed his Foreign Ministry to begin preparations for leaving the organization as well.