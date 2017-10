PARIS (Reuters) - The United Nations’ cultural agency has selected France’s Audrey Azoulay as its new director general, the chairman of its executive board said on Friday.

Audrey Azoulay, France's candidate for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), poses outside the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

UNESCO’s executive board voted 30 to 28 in favour of Azoulay, a former French culture minister, against Qatar’s Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Michael Worbs told reporters.

Two sources had earlier told Reuters she had won.