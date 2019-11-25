Money News
November 25, 2019 / 10:14 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UniCredit confirms talks with Koc over Turkey JV

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Yapi Kredi Bank headquarters is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit confirmed on Monday it was in talks with Koc Holding over their joint venture Koc Financial Services in Turkey.

On Friday Reuters reported that the lender had struck a deal to reduce its exposure to Yapi Kredi, a move seen as a first step towards the Italian bank’s full exit from recession-hit Turkey.

As part of the plan, UniCredit will sell its 50% stake in its joint venture Koc Financial Services - which controls Yapi Kredi - to partner Koc Holding, two of the sources said.

UniCredit has reached no final agreement with Koc Group and will update the market if or when appropriate, it said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below