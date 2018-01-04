FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever to close UK Colman's mustard factory
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 4, 2018 / 3:49 PM / a day ago

Unilever to close UK Colman's mustard factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unilever plans to close its Colman’s mustard factory in the English city of Norwich next year, affecting 113 jobs, the consumer goods giant said on Thursday.

About 40 of the jobs will transfer to the English city of Burton upon Trent, where Marmite and Bovril are made, and about 25 will be created by a new facility in Norwich for production and packing of Colman’s mustard powder, mustard milling and mint processing, Unilever said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.