Unilever reports second-quarter results

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Unilever reported slightly weaker than expected quarterly sales on Thursday but reaffirmed its full-year target, as it works to move past the fallout from a rebuffed $143 billion takeover bid earlier this year.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove soap said that underlying sales rose 3 percent in the quarter, excluding currency fluctuations and acquisitions.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 3.2 percent, according to a consensus supplied by the company. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)