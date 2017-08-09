Unilever to buy back Dutch preference shares

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Unilever has agreed to buy certain of its Dutch preference shares and to launch a public offer for the rest that would value them at 450 million euros, as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company seeks to simplify its capital structure.

Unilever said on Wednesday it had agreed terms with NN Investment Partners and ASR Nederland for the acquisition of all of their 6 percent and 7 percent cumulative preference shares in Unilever NV, the company's Dutch-listed entity.

The shares held by those two parties represent 97 percent of all the group's outstanding 6 percent and 7 percent cumulative preference shares. They will be acquired through a public offer that would let other holders get the same terms agreed with NN and ASR.

Unilever said the offer is expected to be launched in the third quarter and settled in the fourth quarter.